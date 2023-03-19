List of News Websites and News Podcasts

A list of the best news websites and podcasts worth checking out that will keep you updated on the latest world news and events.

In today’s fast-paced world, staying up-to-date with the latest news is more important than ever. There are many great podcasts and news websites available on the internet, covering a range of topics and interests.

List of News Websites

Here is a list of some of the most popular and Best News Websites:

BBC News

A world-renowned news organization, the BBC covers news from around the globe with a focus on international news and current affairs.

CNN

CNN is a US-based news network known for its in-depth reporting on current events, politics, and business.

The New York Times

One of the oldest and most respected newspapers in the United States, the New York Times is known for its comprehensive coverage of news and analysis.

The Guardian

A UK-based newspaper, The Guardian is known for its progressive editorial stance and its investigative reporting.

Al Jazeera

Based in Qatar, Al Jazeera provides extensive coverage of news and events from the Middle East and worldwide.

NPR

The National Public Radio is a US-based nonprofit news organization that provides comprehensive coverage of national and international news, politics, and culture.

The Washington Post

The Washington Post is a major US newspaper known for its political coverage and investigative reporting.

Reuters

A global news organization, Reuters provides coverage of breaking news, business, and finance, as well as analysis and commentary.

Associated Press

The Associated Press is a global news organization that provides coverage of breaking news, politics, business, and sports.

Politico

Politico is a US-based news website that focuses on politics and policy, providing in-depth reporting and analysis of current events in the United States and around the world.

The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal is a US-based newspaper focused on business and financial news, as well as politics and world events.

The Economist

A UK-based news magazine, The Economist provides in-depth analysis and commentary on global politics, business, and culture.

Financial Times

The Financial Times is a UK-based newspaper focused on business and financial news from around the world.

The Atlantic

The Atlantic is a US-based magazine that covers a wide range of topics, including politics, culture, science, and technology.

Forbes

Forbes is a US-based business magazine that provides coverage of business news, finance, and entrepreneurship.

Bloomberg News

Bloomberg News is a global news organization focused on business, finance, and markets.

The Hill

The Hill is a US-based news website focused on politics, policy, and Capitol Hill news.

The Independent

The Independent is a UK-based newspaper known for its investigative journalism and independent editorial stance.

ABC News

ABC News is a US-based news network that provides coverage of national and international news, politics, and entertainment.

Vox

Vox is a US-based news website that provides in-depth reporting and analysis of politics, policy, and culture.

It's worth noting that there are many other excellent news websites available, covering a wide range of interests and perspectives.

List of News Podcasts

Podcasts have become increasingly popular as a way to stay up to date on news and current events. Here is a list of some of the most popular and Best News Podcasts:

The Daily

Produced by The New York Times, The Daily provides in-depth reporting and analysis of the top news stories of the day, Monday through Friday.

Up First

Produced by NPR, Up First is a daily news podcast that covers the top news stories of the day in 10 minutes or less.

Pod Save America

Hosted by former Obama administration staffers, Pod Save America is a political podcast that provides a progressive perspective on politics and current events.

Today, Explained

Produced by Vox, Today, Explained provides in-depth reporting and analysis of a single news story each weekday.

60 Minutes

Produced by CBS News, 60 Minutes is a weekly news program that features investigative reporting and in-depth interviews with newsmakers.

The Economist Radio

Produced by The Economist, The Economist Radio provides analysis and commentary on global news and current events.

BBC Global News Podcast

Produced by the BBC, the Global News Podcast provides coverage of international news and current affairs.

CNN Newsroom

Produced by CNN, CNN Newsroom provides coverage of breaking news and in-depth analysis of top news stories.

Fresh Air

Produced by NPR, Fresh Air is a daily interview program that features conversations with a wide range of newsmakers, including authors, actors, and politicians.

The Rachel Maddow Show

Produced by MSNBC, The Rachel Maddow Show is a nightly news program that provides in-depth reporting and analysis of politics and current events.

The Ben Shapiro Show

Hosted by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, this podcast provides his take on current events, politics, and culture.

Intercepted

Produced by The Intercept, Intercepted provides in-depth analysis of politics, war, surveillance, and civil liberties.

The Joe Rogan Experience

Hosted by comedian Joe Rogan, The Joe Rogan Experience features long-form conversations with a diverse range of guests, including scientists, journalists, and politicians.

Vox's The Weeds

Produced by Vox, The Weeds provides in-depth analysis of policy issues and politics.

The Daily Wire

Hosted by conservative commentator and author Ben Shapiro, The Daily Wire provides his take on news, culture, and politics.

Planet Money

Produced by NPR, Planet Money provides analysis of economics and business news.

The New Yorker Radio Hour

Produced by The New Yorker, The New Yorker Radio Hour features interviews, stories, and segments on a variety of topics, including politics, culture, and technology.

It's worth noting that there are many other excellent news podcasts available, covering a wide range of interests and perspectives.