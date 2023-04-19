Raisi seeks cooperation among Muslim states in face of Israeli violence

TEHRAN- The Zionist regime’s aggressiveness and its horrible crimes against Palestinians were topics of a phone call between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman.

Denouncing the Zionist regime’s aggressiveness, the president asserted that only collaboration among Muslim nations can effectively prevent such atrocities and contribute to the realization of Palestinian rights.

The Omani government and people also received congratulations from the Iranian president on arrival of Eid ul-Fitr, which marks the conclusion of the fasting month of Ramadan.

He added that Muscat-Tehran connections are particularly important to Iran’s foreign policy.

The sultan of Oman, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the state of relations with Iran and emphasized the need to carry out bilateral agreements.

He continued by vehemently denouncing the Israeli regime’s desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque and declaring that Oman will maintain its stance on the Palestine conflict until Palestinians had attained their legal rights.