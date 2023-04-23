Persepolis edge Esteghlal in 100th Tehran derby

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team edged past Esteghlal 1-0 in Iran Professional League (IPL) Matchday 27 here at the Azadi Stadium.

Two teams showed a lackluster performance in front of about 40,000 spectators in the first half.

Persepolis became more attacking after the halftime and Isa Alekasir, who came off the bench after the break, scored the winner in the 50th minute.

Esteghlal put their archrivals under pressure to level the score but were denied by a solid defensive display by Persepolis.

Persepolis moved top of the table with 57 points, two points above Esteghlal.

Sepahan sit third with 55 points and one game in hands.

Esteghlal and Persepolis have met each other 100 times. Both teams have won 26 matches each and 48 matches ended in draw.

The two teams have a long-standing history of intense competition that stretches back to the first derby match in 1968.

Tractor also defeated Paykan 1-0 in Tabriz.

On Monday, Sepahan will host Malavan in Isfahan, Aluminum play Zob Ahan in Arak, Mes Rafsanjan meet Mes Kerman in Rafsanjan and Foolad host relegation-threatened Naft Masjed Soleyman in Ahvaz.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein