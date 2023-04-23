Iran vows to continue support for Yemen, calls on Europe to stop backing terrorists 

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi has underlined Iran’s readiness to press ahead with supporting the Yemenis and called on Europe to stop supporting terrorists.

Ayatollah Raisi made the remarks in separate phone calls with Alexander De Croo, the Prime Minister of Belgium, and Mahdi al-Mashat, Chairman of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen.

In response to the telephone call of al-Mashat on Friday evening, Ayatollah Raisi congratulated the members of the council and the great, resilient nation of Yemen on the release of a group of Yemeni prisoners and welcomed it and considered it as the result of the resistance of the dear people of this country, according to a readout by the official website of the Iranian presidency.

Expressing his satisfaction with the results of the recent talks regarding the resolution of Yemen's issues, President Raisi said, "We are concerned about the humanitarian situation in Yemen, but we hope that with the continuation of the political talks, we will witness the complete release of prisoners, the lifting of the siege of the people and the establishment of a permanent ceasefire in this country".

He stated, "As in the past, the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the rights of the dear people of Yemen and the dialogue to determine the future of the people by themselves, and we hope to see more cooperation between the two countries with the establishment of peace and stability".

In this phone call, al-Mashat also conveyed the greetings of the members of the Political Council of Yemen to the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, expressed his appreciation for the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the people of Yemen and expressed hope that in the shadow of the empathy of the Islamic world, God will bring the best to the Islamic Ummah.

Mahdi al-Mashat also congratulated the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on its successes in various fields in the last year and a half, and called for the continuation of the active role of the Islamic Republic in solving the Yemen issue.

Europe should halt support for terrorists

Ayatollah Raisi also spoke by phone with the Belgian prime minister. In this call, the latest status of judicial interactions and cooperation between the two countries and ways to speed up the implementation of relevant agreements were discussed.

Referring to the 130-year historical relations between the two countries, the President emphasized on the development of interactions between the two countries and cooperation in various fields of science and technology, industry and agriculture.

Ayatollah Raisi also called for European countries to stop supporting and sheltering terrorist and separatist groups in these countries.

In this telephone conversation, Alexander De Croo, while expressing his satisfaction with the understanding reached between the two countries in the field of mutual cooperation, emphasized on the development and strengthening of the relations between the two countries in various fields.

President Raisi also spoke by phone with the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad al-Sudani on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Raisi congratulated the nation and government of Qatar on Eid al-Fitr, stressing expanding and strengthening relations with neighbors a foreign policy priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran and stated that regional developments are possible in the shadow of dialogues, interactions and cooperation between the countries of the region.

Referring to the recent crimes committed by the Zionist Regime in Al-Aqsa Mosque and against the defenseless fasting Palestinian people, the President stressed the need for unity and coordination of Islamic countries in preventing the actions of this regime and supporting the oppressed Palestinian people.

In this telephone conversation, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani while congratulating the government and people of Iran on Eid al-Fitr and the beginning of Shawwal month, pointed out the strong relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing on the readiness of his country to develop relations with Iran in all areas.

The Emir of Qatar also strongly condemned the recent aggressions of the Zionist Regime against the oppressed people of Palestine and said, “Qatar's fixed position on the Palestinian issue has been to support the oppressed people of this country and condemn the aggressions of the Zionist regime”.

Raisi and al-Sudani exchanged congratulations on Eid al-Fitr. The latter stressed the need to try to improve the level of relations between the two countries as much as possible, considering the existing capacities and cultural and historical common grounds of the two nations.

"The full implementation of the agreements between Tehran and Baghdad will raise the relations and cooperation between the two countries to a new level," Raisi told al-Sudani.

President Raisi received congratulatory messages from many foreign leaders on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. The Sultan of Oman, the crown prince of Kuwait, the president Kazakhstan, the chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, the President of the United Arab Emirates, the Indian prime minister, the Tajik president, and the Azerbaijani president were among the leaders who sent the congratulatory messages.

Raisi also sent separate messages to the leaders of Islamic countries congratulating them on Eid al-Fitr.



