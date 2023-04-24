Annual export from PSEEZ increases 31%

TEHRAN- The value of export from Pars Special Economic Energy Zone (PSEEZ) in the southwestern Bushehr province increased by 31 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20), according to an official with the province’s Customs Department.

Ali Soleymani said that 22.77 million tons of products worth $12.152 billion were exported from the zone in the previous year, indicating also 12 percent growth in terms of weight, year on year.

The official said that in 1401, the highest amount of exports from Bushehr province was made from PSEEZ, so that it accounted for 83 percent of the weight and 91 percent of the total value of the export from the province.

The Pars Special Economic Energy Zone was established in Bushehr province in 1998 for the utilization of South Pars oil and gas resources and to encourage commercial activities in oil, gas, and petrochemical industries in southern Iran.

Located in the port city of Assaluyeh, PSEEZ is home to several petrochemical complexes that receive gas and gas condensate feedstock from the giant South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf.

The zone is the hub of Iran’s exports of major non-oil commodities including gas condensate and petrochemicals.

MA