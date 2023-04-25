"Habib Battalion's Favorite" is the documentary biography of General Mahmoud Moradi, one of the commanders of the 27th Muhammad Rasulullah Division. The primary research for this book was done by Raheleh Qaraei and it's written by Leila Khujasteh Rad.



The author recounted the days of the Islamic revolution and Mahmoud's long presence in the fronts. Habib's battalion forces loved Mahmoud and his humor and he was their favorite.

* What is the subject of your story in "Habib Battalion's Favorite"? Is this story based on reality?

This book deals with the life of Martyr Mahmoud Moradi. The story is written in a narrative and fully documented form, based on interviews conducted with the family, friends and comrades of the martyr.

* What challenges did you encounter when composing this book's prose?

Since I was not in charge of conducting the interview, I received the data and used it to describe the martyr's life. This style of narrative writing removes the writing from the news mode and gives the book about actual people's lives more concrete and sweeter details.

* The holy defense era's third generation audience uses the holy defense memoirs as one of their most valuable cognitive resources today. Is having a huge number of them required?

Basically, anything that is truer to life is lovely, especially if it is based on beliefs that are patriotic. Regarding the rise in the number of martyrs' writings, it should be noted that it is a meager tribute to their immense sacrifices, and that much more work needs to be done to transform them into masterpieces that can be featured in television programs, movies, or documentaries about the heroic defense. In any case, as time goes on, the history of the conflict is being forgotten, and these works contribute to the effort to preserve this period in memory.

* Are you satisfied with the result of your efforts for "Habib Battalion's Favorite"?

I really do like "Habib Battalion's Favorite" and it is my latest work in the field of authoring. I was completely satisfied with the result.

