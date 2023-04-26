Indian general says Delhi upbeat over military co-op with Iran

TEHRAN – An Indian general has said that New Delhi and Tehran are eyeing closer cooperation in newer domains in the future, Tasnim reported.

Lieutenant General Dinesh Singh Rana, the Director General of India’s Defense Intelligence, said Iran and India are working together to explore avenues for military cooperation in newer domains.

He made the remarks during a ceremony in New Delhi held on the occasion of the Iranian Army Day.

Rana, who was the chief guest at the event, said India and Iran have established a "comprehensive partnership" based on strong "mutual trust". He also highlighted the countries' long history of interaction and shared cultural and religious traditions, according to India's ANI news agency.

"I am sanguine that our friendship will continue to grow and become stronger in the coming years," Rana stated, according to Tasnim. He also pointed out that in addition to professional training military courses, a number of Iranian naval delegations have visited various Indian naval training establishments in the past, and the defense engagement between the two countries has grown.

Iran's ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi, also addressed the event and mentioned that Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani will visit India to attend the SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting in the coming week, which will further strengthen the defense relations between the two countries. Elahi reiterated that the military doctrine of Iran is entirely defensive and based on active deterrence.