Lately, out of the sinister intention of interfering in China's internal affairs and plotting to use Taiwan to contain China, several countries have claimed that they oppose “changing the status quo with force” in the Taiwan Strait, accused China of challenging the so-called rules-based international order, and of disrupting peace and stability across the Strait.

Such claims do not reflect the facts and reality on the Taiwan question and go against basic common sense on international relations and historical justice. They are narrative traps designed with malign purposes. Given that disinformation and falsehoods have been spread around world, it is necessary for us to clear the air and set the record straight with facts.?

What is the status quo in the Taiwan Strait? First of all, Taiwan, as an integral part of China, has never been a country, neither in history nor now, and is even less likely to be a country in the future. Second, although the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are yet to realize complete reunification, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China have never been divided, nor can they be. Taiwan’s return to China is an important component of the post-WWII international order, as is stated in black and white in the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation. Third, the UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 adopted in 1971 resolved once and for all the representation of the entire China, Taiwan included, within the United Nations and expelled Taiwan's so-called representatives from the United Nations. It confirmed that Taiwan is a part of China, and also eliminated any room for creating "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan". However, certain individual countries have spared no effort to hype up “the status quo” in the Taiwan Strait and spread the "mainland threat theory" to confuse the public. Their real purpose is to deliberately provoke confrontation between the two sides of the strait, so as to use Taiwan to contain China.

Who is trying to change this status quo? Certainly not the mainland China as individual countries said, but the “Taiwan independence” separatists who have been promoting “incremental independence”, pushing for “de-sinicization”, and seeking to create the false impression of “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan”, and the external forces who have been meddling in the Taiwan question by fudging and hollowing out the one-China principle, selling arms to Taiwan, and creating chances for Taiwan to expand its so-called “international space”. They are the ones responsible for disrupting the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, distorting the one-China principle and endangering the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Their definition of rules, status quo and stability is in fact aimed to hollow out the one-China principle, achieve “peaceful division” of China, and ultimately tamper with the history of WWII, subvert the post-war order, and trample on China’s sovereignty. Recently, the United States has connived Tsai Ing-wen, leader of the Taiwan region, to engage political activities in the United States, conduct official contact with Taiwan and upgrade the substantive relations with Taiwan, and with a disguise of “transit”. It is a clear example of the United States and the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces colluding to try to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

How can we better maintain the status quo in the Taiwan Strait? The one-China principle is what underpins the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. Anyone who renounces the one-China principle would be responsible for changing it. China's policy on handling the Taiwan question is very clear, which is to work with the greatest sincerity and effort to pursue peaceful reunification. China is the real defender of the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. Those who claim that their one-China policy hasn’t changed while winking at “Taiwan independence” separatists, overtly and covertly supporting them and even going as far as to claim the opposition to such separatism as “changing the status quo”, are not?adhering?to,?but?departing?from?the?one-China?policy?and?not defending,?but?endangering?cross-Strait peace and stability in an irresponsible way.

The one-China principle is the political foundation and prerequisite for China to establish and develop diplomatic relations with other countries. As China's comprehensive strategic partner, Iran has long abided by the one-China principle, supports China's great cause of reunification, and opposes provoking China on the Taiwan question. In February, President Raisi paid a successful visit to China and made it clear to President Xi Jinping that Iran supported China in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity. China highly appreciates it.

The Taiwan question is the core of the core interests of China. All acts to challenge the one-China principle and resist the trend of reunification will be resolutely foiled. All attempts to support the "Taiwan independence" separatist moves go against the trend of history that will end in failure.?We will work together with international society, including Iran, to uphold the one-China principle, defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity, forestall any attempt to use the Taiwan question to contain China, and work for true peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

