U.S. Congress dashes hope for restoration of Iran deal

TEHRAN- Based on informed sources, the U.S. Congress is preparing a bevy of bills that would effectively dash any hope the Biden administration has of inking a revamped nuclear deal with Iran.

According to drafts of the legislation that the Washington Free Beacon has exclusively received, House Republicans start introducing a series of six bills on Friday that are intended to increase sanctions against Iran and limit the White House’s capacity to waive penalties in future accords.

The bills, which are backed by conservative Republicans, are directed at Iran’s military, political elite, and banking industry.

By introducing such bills, the Biden administration would be prevented from unilaterally lifting sanctions against Tehran, as the Obama administration did when it sidestepped Congress to sign the initial agreement.