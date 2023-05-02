Majlis votes to establish trade ministry

TEHRAN – The Iranian parliament on Tuesday voted in favor of a bill to establish the ministry of trade.

The government had already asked the parliament to establish the ministry.

In the open session of the parliament, 143 MPs voted in favor the bill with double-urgency.

The move to separate trade ministry from the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Mine followed two days after the parliament voted overwhelmingly against Fetemi Amin at the top of the ministry.

The ministry of trade was merged with the ministry of industry and mine during the presidency of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

The Hassan Rouhani administration also proposed the separation of the ministry but it was rejected by the parliament.



