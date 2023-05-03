Iran-Africa annual trade up 2%

TEHRAN- The value of trade between Iran and Africa rose two percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20), the vice president of Iran and Africa Merchants Club Ruhollah Latifi announced.

He put Iran-Africa annual trade at 2.545 million tons worth $1.278 billion.

Iran exported 2.452 million tons of products valued at $1.183 billion to 49 African countries in the past year, showing one percent fall, and imported 92,898 tons of goods worth $95.316 million from 23 African countries, indicating 59 percent growth, year on year, according to Latifi.

He said that South Africa with the purchase of $305.411 million (20 percent growth), Mozambique with $190.517 million (94 percent growth), Ghana with $165.014 million (53 percent decrease), Sudan with $142.702 million (96 percent growth), Nigeria with $129.332 million (three percent growth), Kenya with $53.203 million (31 percent decrease), and Ivory Coast with $41.605 million (183 percent growth) were the first seven destinations of Iranian goods in the African continent in 1401.

Latifi further announced that Tanzania with sales of $20.899 million (43 percent growth), Kenya with $17.277 million (174 percent growth), South Africa with $16.637 million (158 percent growth), Ghana with $9.136 million (22 percent growth), Seychelles with $7.285 million (82 percent growth), Egypt with $5.727 million (60 percent growth), and Congo with $4.742 million (1,424 percent growth) were the first seven African sources of imports for Iran in the past year.

Latifi, who is the former spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), further announced that Burundi, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sierra Leone are four export destinations that were not in the list of Iran's export destinations in 1400, to which Iranian goods were exported in 1401.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari said that the economies of Iran and the African continent are complementary to each other, and due to their abundant capacities, significant achievements can be achieved in this due.

He made the remarks at the Scientific and Economic Cooperation Meeting Between Iran and West African Countries (IRAN WAC) which was held in Tehran in mid-March.

Referring to the Leader's words regarding the expansion of economic cooperation with neighboring countries and especially the African continent, the official said: “In the 13th government, after giving priority to the development of economic diplomacy with the neighbors, increasing trade with the African continent was emphasized and follow-up in this field was put on the agenda.”

Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization has also said the country is taking the necessary steps to increase annual trade exchanges with African countries to $5 billion by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (begins in March 2025).

Referring to the preparation of the country's trade development roadmap at the beginning of the work of the 13th administration, Alireza Peyman-Pak said: "In this roadmap, major factors including exports and the share of different sectors are specified, and in the case of Africa, the priorities and targets for trade with different countries and the requirements for reaching these targets are determined."

MA