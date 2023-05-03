Establishment of industrial parks increased 58% in a year: ISIPO head

TEHRAN - The head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) announced that the establishment of industrial parks in the country increased by 58 percent in the previous Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20) as compared to its preceding year.

According to Ali Rasoulian, on average, 72 percent of the total budget allocated to the organization in the previous year has been spent on establishing new industrial parks and zones across the country, IRNA reported.

Rasoulian said 98 percent of his organization’s goals set for the previous year have been achieved by the end of the year.

The official noted that overall, more than 5,130 hectares were added to the country’s industrial parks and zones in the previous year.

According to Rasoulian, some 2,967 new units also went operational in the country’s industrial parks and zones last year, which created jobs for 49,883 people.

Regarding the provision of necessary infrastructure, including water and electricity to industrial parks and zones last year, he noted that the amount of the supplied water was 788 liters per second and the supplied electricity amounted to 653 megawatts.

