“Ardabil 2023” strengthens tourism capacity

TEHRAN – The “Ardabil 2023” event, which was recently held in the northwestern Iranian city has the potential to strengthen the region’s tourism capacity, the spokesman for the Iranian government has said.

Foreign tourists can benefit greatly from this event in gaining knowledge of the tourism capabilities of the country, especially those of Ardabil, ISNA quoted Ali Bahadori Jahromi as saying on Wednesday.

Moreover, as part of bilateral and multilateral negotiations with different countries, the Iranian government is waiving visas for some tourism target countries to boost tourism, the official added.

Last Thursday, Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami, inaugurated the “Ardabil 2023” event.

The opening ceremony was attended by the ministers and representatives from the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) as well as foreign ambassadors and Iranian cultural and tourism officials.

Last July, Zarghami said that the “Ardabil 2023” would be a great opportunity to promote the province on an international scale.

As “Ardabil 2023” approaches, it is necessary to make the most of the opportunity to introduce the province internationally and to build infrastructure in the province, the minister said.

Ardabil province is rich in cultural heritage and tourism, but suffers from a lack of investment and infrastructure, he added.

Ardabil’s potential in tourism, as well as tourists’ interest in visiting this province, has created the need for better infrastructure and investments in this field, he explained.

In 2019, Ardabil along with Sari, the capital of Mazandaran province, were selected as the cultural capitals of the Economic Cooperation Organization for 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Last April, the tourism authorities of the province announced that they had developed extensive plans to draw more tourists during the winter to the province and make it the winter tourism hub of the country.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well known for having abundant natural beauty, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and the Shrine Ensemble.

The province is freezing in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

ABU/AM