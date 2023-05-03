Iran water polo ready for Berlin event: Ghasemi

TEHRAN - Iranian water polo star, Shayan Ghasemi, says that the Men's Water Polo World Cup 2023, Division 2 is an excellent opportunity for the Iranian national team to gain international experience.

Iran will participate in the Men's Water Polo World Cup 2023, Division 2, which takes place from May 5 to 7 in Berlin, Germany.

“Surely the World Cup has a higher level than the Asian competitions. It can help a lot to the progress of Iran's national team,” said Ghasemi in his exclusive interview with the Tehran Times.

“In world competitions, we battle with stronger teams, especially European teams such as Germany and Romania, and I hope we gain great experiences from this tournament and take advantage of them in the upcoming tournaments,” he added.

Iran are in Group B of the Men's Water Polo World Cup 2023, Division 2, along with Romania, New Zealand, and Kazakhstan.

Ghasemi shared his opinion about Team Melli’s opponents.

“We played against Kazakhstan last month and defeated them. However, they have a more prepared team right now. New Zealand are somehow unknown for us but Romania are a strong opponents in our group and we will face them in the first game which is a big challenge,” Shayan said.

Iran secured their berth at the 2023 FINA Water Polo World Cup after a runner-up finish at the 2023 Asian Water Polo Championship in Singapore.

Serbian coach Aleksandar Ciric is no longer at the helm of the Iranian national team. The team will take part in the World Cup tournament under leadership of Iranian head coach Danial Khakban.

“Mr. Ciric was like a diamond for the Iranian water polo and the style that the Iran national team are currently playing is also the result of his efforts,” said the French side Nautic Club Angerien (NCA) goalkeeper.

