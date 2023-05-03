Long live the resistance, Hail to victory

TEHRAN- ​​​​​​​About ten years ago, when the sound of bullets from multi-national terrorists reached the vicinity of the presidential palace in Damascus, even the most optimistic people thought that Bashar al-Assad's reign had come to an end. Even his supporters believed that they should think about the post-Assad era. From America to European countries and often Arab leaders, they said Assad had to go.

Rumors surfaced that Assad had fled to another country. Some political figures and even senior military commanders of the country had fled and even formed a government outside Syria. Most of Syria's land was under the control of opponents, and Syria's enemies were preparing for a victory celebration to eliminate one of the key links in the axis of resistance.

Even in Iran, some believed that they should come to terms with the new reality in Syria and not put all their eggs in the Assad basket. But the resistance fighters changed the equation with their courage over time. Syria's victory against the enemies' plan is owed to the perseverance and sacrifice of many individuals; from Bashar al-Assad to the army of the country, the People's Defense Forces, and borderless fighters from different countries such as Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan who fought under the command of martyr General Qassem Soleimani.

General Soleimani played a key role in Syria's victory over its enemies. He spent more than two hours negotiating with Putin in the Kremlin and explained the consequences of Syria's fall to Moscow. Thus, he turned Russia's air force into a supporter of resistance ground forces. Iran and Russia's cooperation in Syria was very painful and costly for America and even more so for the Israeli regime. They used every tool to weaken this cooperation, from military and political measures to media lies.

Syria's victory over terrorists was not just Assad's victory and is having effects beyond Syria's borders. Hezbollah has become a different force in this war that Israelis better understand more than anyone else. The war against terrorists, including ISIS in Syria and Iraq, led to the formation of a multinational army of resistance fighters. This army was tested in this war. The importance of such an army is not just related to its tangible achievements but also to its deterrent achievements. Tel Aviv, which once thought that the war in Syria would lead to weakening the resistance movement, now sees itself more besieged.

Bashar al-Assad, a man who everyone said “must go”, not only did not go, but even his yesterday opponents are now laying out the red carpet for him and he is not even willing to give in to one of their conditions for restoring relations. Syria today is stronger than ever before.

All of this is the achievement of resistance. Something that some try to portray as pointless and crazy. Yes! Syria and its few supporters have paid a heavy price for resistance, but they have also achieved a great victory. If that resistance did not exist, the cost would have been much heavier for everyone and of course there would have been no achievement.

The two-day visit by President Ebrahim Raisi to Damascus, which began on Wednesday, is a step towards completing the victory. Syria is facing deep problems due to a decade of civil war and needs reconstruction. Some areas of the country are still under the control of terrorists, and the Americans have an illegal presence in the northeast of the country and are stealing Syrian oil. A new chapter has been opened in the Tehran-Damascus cooperation, and there are many unexplored avenues, particularly in the economic and cultural spheres.

Mohammad Sarfi is Editor-in-Chief Tehran Times