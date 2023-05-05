Kuwaiti influencers explore Iran on fam tour

TEHRAN –A group of eight social media influencers from Kuwait has recently arrived in Iran for a familiarization tour, IRNA reported on Friday.

The group is scheduled to visit travel destinations in the provinces of Tehran, Isfahan, Kordestan, and Hormozgan, the report added.

As part of the tour, Kuwaiti influencers will be exposed to tourist attractions, the hospitality of Iranians, and the development of cities in addition to attractive local events.

They are also obliged to publish the received content on a wide level on social media after completing their trip and visiting the provinces.

In addition, after completing their trip and visiting the provinces, they are required to share the received content widely on social media.

One of the main programs of the foreign tourism marketing section of the tourism ministry is to organize fam tours of the target tourism market countries in order to provide their people with an opportunity to visit and become familiar with Iran’s tourism capability.

The average of international travel to and from Iran fell by 80 percent during the Iranian calendar year 1399 (ended on March 20, 2021) from a year earlier caused by various coronavirus restrictions.

Optimistic forecasts, expect the country would achieve a tourism boom after the coronavirus is contained, believing its impact would be temporary and short-lived for a country that ranked the third fastest-growing tourism destination in 2019.

Some experts believe Iran is still somehow “unknown” to many potential travelers due to the Western “media war”. Several estimates have been released so far on the extent of the tourism-related losses incurred by the pandemic.

Iran is potentially a booming destination for travelers seeking cultural attractions, breathtaking sceneries, and numerous UNESCO-registered sites.

ABU/AM