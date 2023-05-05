What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Works by a group of top painters, including Aidin Aghdashlu, Mehdi Sahabi, Ali-Akbar Sadeqi, Jalal Shabahangi, Iraj Shafei and Hassan Soltani, are on view in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

Entitled “Scent of Flowers and Bird’s Songs”, the exhibition will run until May 15 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.



Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Kimia Dehqan is currently underway at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until May 26 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

* Karim Nasr is showcasing a collection of his latest paintings in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibition named “From Life” will run until May 23 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Hassan Hazer-Mosahr is currently being shown in an exhibition at Saless Gallery.

Entitled “Mr. Hassan”, the exhibit will be running until May 16 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition displaying paintings by Afra Farahnak is underway at Sharif Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Strangers” will be running until May 19 at the gallery that can be found at 11 Mahruzadeh Alley, Shariati Ave. near Quds Square.

* Hoor Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Hosseinali Zabehi.

The exhibition will be running until May 19 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.



Photograph

* Photographer Hamed Khosravi is showcasing his works in an exhibition at Shamideh Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Heart-led Awareness” will run until May 19 at No. 8, 1st Dead End off Sanjabi St. near Madar Square.



Drawing

* Drawings by Shirin Mirjamali are currently on view in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

Titled “Pleasantness of Unaware”, the exhibit will continue until May 15 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.



Multimedia

* Artworks in different media by Sudabeh Vatanparast, Azadeh Mirzai, Elnaz Asri, Mahshad Safavi, Mina Darijani, Ali-Akbar Sharifi and several other artists are currently on display in an exhibit at Jaleh Gallery.

Entitled “Flowing River”, the exhibition runs until May 29 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Artworks in different media by Shadi Yasrebi, Sarvenaz Rarsian, Fati Sirafi, Sadaf Seyyed, Ofoq Hosseini, Elnaz Javani and Yekta Torki are on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit titled “A Light in the Darkness” runs until May 9 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

