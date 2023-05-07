Students visit Varamin attractions on fam tour

TEHRAN – On Saturday, Varamin’s tourism directorate took tens of students on a familiarization tour of the ancient Iranian city, which is located southeast of Tehran province.

80 schoolgirls attended the sightseeing tour of Varamin, which was free of charge and aimed to familiarize them with the time-honored architecture and cultural heritage of the ancient city, Varamin’s tourism chief said.

The students paid visits to Borj-e Ala ad-din, the Jameh Mosque of Varamin, and Imamzadeh Yahya, among other destinations during the one-day tour, the official said.

The fertile land of Varamin served as Ray's main agricultural hub until the 1220s. However, the raiding of Ray by the invading Mongols led to a migration wave and economic growth.

Varamin became a major city as a result. The Jameh Mosque of Varamin was constructed by Yusuf Quhadhi, a vizier of Ilkhanid Abu Sa'id. Imamzadeh Shah Husayn, Imamzadeh Yahya, and Sharif Mosque have been a few other noteworthy structures since this period.

Due to invasions by the armies of the Timurid Empire, Varamin began to decline at the beginning of the 14th century. Ruy González de Clavijo described the city as mostly deserted in 1405, though Imamzadeh Hosein Reza and the Jameh Mosque of Varamin underwent minor restorations during the early Timurid era. Tehran began to develop into the region's major city by the 16th century.

AFM