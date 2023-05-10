Proposing regional agreement a joint trick of the West and Westerners

Kayhan reacted to an article written by Ali Vaez and Vali Nasr in Foreign Affairs and criticized it. It wrote: America, which is much weaker than the past and is declining, needs to negotiate with Iran more than ever. It is because Washington is seeing the increasing progress of the Islamic Republic in various fields and the expansion of its influence and authority in the region and the world.

It is in addition to that fact that the U.S. is realizing that its two options - military attack and economic embargo - have also failed. Even in the article, the obsolescence and inefficiency of these actions have been admitted.

America tried to sell at a high price its basic need to negotiate in the false form of special privileges to Iran. But when it failed, now it is seeking to seize the successes without the JCPOA in the form of a new agreement.

Meanwhile, some domestic Westerners are also excited by the new proposal of the West and have welcomed it. Because if this agreement is inked, they can say all the achievements that the government has achieved by looking inside, were due to this agreement. This proposal has been offered while recently a group of former American diplomats have demanded to continue the policy of maximum pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran in a letter to Joe Biden.

Iran: An opportunity that is not permanent for Washington

In a commentary, the Iran newspaper also addressed the article in Foreign Affairs and said: After months of delay in accomplishing the nuclear case and the unpleasant results of the Iran-Saudi agreement for America and Israel, the U.S. government raised a new regional pact, and immediately the newspapers defending the JCPOA republished it inside the country. The most important reasons that have put the U.S. and its regional ally, the Zionist regime, in a “vortex of anxiety” against Iran and the Middle East, are as follows: “Rejecting the reasonable conditions of Iran in terms of the JCPOA”, “ The failure of the project of street riots and creating insecurity”, “ The failure in the international meetings against Iran under the pretext of human rights”, “ The failure to disrupt Iran-China-Russia relations under the pretext of the Ukraine war” and finally “The failure in the normalization project between Israel and Arabs”.

Shargh: Does the king of Oman brings an ultimatum message?

Shargh devoted its analysis to the possible visit of the Omani sultan to Iran. It wrote: If we see the visit of the Omani sultan to Iran in the coming days, it should be considered as the “last opportunity for negotiations”. Considering the current movements and the events of the past few months, “opportunity” will not necessarily mean a new platform to revitalize the JCPOA. “Opportunity” is not created as a chance to reduce adverse conditions and the Omani king is now traveling to Iran only by this purpose to convey Washington’s ultimatum to Iran about accepting the new JCPOA with new conditions.

Etemad: Erdogan’s election diplomacy!

Etemad addressed the Moscow meeting and wrote about Erdogan’s point of view on it and said: The quadripartite meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey, Syria and Russia was held just four days before the decisive elections in Turkey, an election that its result will determine the fate of the power of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party after two decades. The meeting of foreign ministers of the four countries was supposed to be held in Esfand (March 2023), but it was postponed unreasonably. The holding of this meeting on the eve of the presidential election in Turkey, in a situation that polls indicate a very close competition between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has strengthened the suspicion that Erdogan is interested in utilizing this meeting for the election.

Arman-e-Emrooz: Clear but vague

In an article, Arman-e-Emrooz discussed the nuclear developments. It wrote: Americans today know that diplomacy is the least costly approach to achieve their goals. Although the Americans today are aware of the necessity of continuation and revival the JCPOA negotiations, they are not implementing the plan. Today, the Europeans and the Americans know that if they consider the JCPOA finished, they will face unpredictable conditions in the region. The negotiations and agreements with Saudi Arabia indicated the management of tensions in the region. All of these factors have created new changes and apertures “although vague but clear”.

