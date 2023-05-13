Rostamian takes silver at 2023 ISSF World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s Hanieh Rostamian won a silver medal at the 2023 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup on Saturday.

The Iranian shooter finished in second place in women’s 25m pistol event with a score of 33 points.

Gold medal went to Chinese shooter Sixuan Feng with 38 points and Germany’s Doreen Vennekamp claimed the bronze, scoring 30 points.

The 2023 ISSF World Cup started in Baku, Azerbaijan on May 8 and will conclude on May 15.