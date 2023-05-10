ISSF World Cup: Iran’s Poorhosseini takes gold

TEHRAN – Iranian shooter Sajad Poorhosseini won a gold medal in the 2023 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup on Wednesday.

He claimed the gold with a total score of 240.2 points in the men’s 10m Air Pistol.

Ukrainian shooter Oleh Omlechuk and Robin Walter from Germany won silver and bronze medals with 239.8 and 217.6 points, respectively.

The 2023 ISSF World Cup started in Baku, Azerbaijan on May 8 and will conclude on May 25.