Over 1m visits to Marivan recorded

TEHRAN –Over one million visits to the historical sites and natural sights of the western county of Marivan in Kordestan province were registered in a month, Marivan’s governor has said.

Over one million visits to the tourist attractions of the western county were recorded from the Noruz holidays, which officially started on March 21, to the two-day Eid al-Fitr holidays, which started on April 22, IRNA quoted Esmaeil Ahmadi as saying on Saturday.

However, the region has the potential to host more visitors and tourists, the official added.

Marivan is considered one of the country’s tourism hubs in the fields of religious, cultural, and sports tourism, he noted.

The development of infrastructure, however, should be considered in advance if tourism is to flourish as a sustainable source of income for Marivan, he mentioned.

In 2017, Marivan won the WCC-APR status as the city of Kalash, particularly lightweight and breathable footwear.

Located in western Kordestan province, the city is nationally famous for being a living museum of footwear made of natural cotton and leather.

The name Kordestan refers to the region’s principal inhabitants. After the Turkish invasion of Iran in the 11th century CE (Seljuk period), the name was given to the region comprising the northwestern Zagros Mountains.

It was during the reign of Abbas I the Great of Iran’s Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) that the Kurds rose to prominence, having been enlisted by Abbas I to help stem the attacks of the marauding Uzbeks from the east in the early 17th century.

