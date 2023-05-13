The failure of Iranophobia project again

In a note, Hamshahri wrote: The election of Iran’s ambassador in Geneva as the head of the social assembly of the Human Rights Council was one of the most important events of recent days, which had wide reflections in the political and media outlet circles of the world, and it is another failure for America and some Western human rights claimants in line with the furtherance “Iranophobia” project.

According to the declaration of the head of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Ali Bahraini, the ambassador and permanent representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in international organizations in Geneva, assumed the position of presidency of the 19th session of the Social Assembly of the Human Rights Council in 2023; the news that disappointed the enemies and opposing currents, and frustrated the anti-Iranian plans of recent months. Anti-revolutionary currents, the United States, and some European governments have spent continuous efforts in recent months to promote a new phase of the “Iranophobia” project. The aim of this project was increasing pressures on Iran by abusing international mechanisms and reversing Iran’s internal developments, especially in the fall of 1401. But the news of Iran’s presidency of the Social Assembly of the Human Rights Council was a heavy defeat for them in this direction; an event that was accompanied by widespread criticism by anti-revolutionary currents, America and some European governments.

Iran: Washington’s empty hand in the new Middle East order

In a commentary, the Iran newspaper addressed the White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s trip to the region and said: The resistance of the Islamic Republic was beyond what American politicians expected. Iran, especially in the 13th government, showed that it was able to control the crisis, the most important symbol of which was to find the initiative for non-oil exchanges and to open the economic markets of large Asian countries. While it was thought that our country would experience a difficult period in the economic field due to the large volume of sanctions. Not only this prediction did not prove, but on the other hand, Iran’s strength of resistance in defending the country and preventing war showed itself during this period, and this national authority was able to be a suitable tool for the country’s diplomacy. Therefore, following the failure of America’s Middle East strategy, the Islamic Republic of Iran is now in the right place. As, the agreement with Saudi Arabia, the beginning of the dialogue between Tehran and Cairo to normalize the relationship, the return of Syria to the Arab world with the invitation card of King Salman of Saudi Arabia to Bashar Assad to participate in the meeting of the member states of the Arab League, in addition the wide welcome of the Arab countries to increase the level of relations diplomacy with Tehran has reached to the point where the Arab capitals protect the Islamic Republic’s positions regarding the inter-regional cooperation plan.

Sobh-e-No: The world trip of the Navy and 360 degree security

In its editorial, Sobh-e-No wrote: The Commander of the Army Navy declared the first seafaring mission of the Army Navy around the Earth. The duration of this voyage has been 213 days and this flotilla is now in the Aden Gulf and is returning to the country. The 86th Naval Fleet started its mission in Mehr 1401(October2022) and berthed in Rio de Janeiro port in Brazil for the first time in Esfsnd1401 (March 2023). This flotilla holds the record for the longest voyage in the history of Iran and has been on a sea mission for more than eight months.

This show of authority, which has been formed without major alliances with powerful maritime countries, and Iran has been alone and self-reliance in distant seas, it protects not only the interests of the country, but also other vessels that are in danger of being threatened. So far, it has been successful to escort more than 41 Iranian ships and 28 foreign ships in Bab al-Mandab region.

Siasat-e-Rooz : Let’s speak carefully

Siasat-e-Rooz dedicated its editorial to the necessity of positioning and deliberate speech of the country’s officials. It wrote: Enemies are enough to create inflammation against Islamic Iran, and there is no need to create inflammation inside. Hundreds of foreign media, both in the form of satellite networks and media warfare, are working against Islamic Iran so that they can make the enemies reach their goals. With such a well-equipped army, we should fight with them, not like the ones inside in any position, accompany by the enemy’s front, instead of extinguishing the seditious movements and actions of the enemies, they add fire to the flame and imagine that they are taking steps in line with protecting the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

Officials should be sensitive to their speech and positions to the extent that they do not say any tings to provoke the sensitivity of the society, because the country has suffered a lot of losses from riots and seditious anarchies. Basically, speaking less and speaking well and saying good things are points that officials in any field they work in should be on their agenda.