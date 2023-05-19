Beijing museum to hold exhibit of relics from Iran, China and Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN – A selection of ancient relics from Iran, China, and Saudi Arabia is set to go on view at a Beijing museum, Iran’s deputy tourism chief said on Thursday.

“Today, museums, in addition to showcasing treasures of civilizations, cultures and belongings of a nation, have a great role in the development of relations, the promotion of peace and friendship and cultural harmony between nations, which is referred to as public diplomacy,” Ali Darabi stated.

A clear example of that is an exhibition of relics from Iran, China, and Saudi Arabia, which will be held in Beijing in the fall of this year with the slogan “Culture and civilization of Iran and its impact on the Middle East,” the official noted but did not provide further detail.

Earlier this year, the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing for the first time after the rival countries agreed to restore diplomatic ties in a deal brokered by China.

Officials said they would start reopening embassies in their respective countries and continue cooperation on security and economic issues.

The two neighbors agreed to restore diplomatic ties within two months in a landmark deal signed in China in March that ended a seven-year rift between Middle East powers.

AFM