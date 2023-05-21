Israeli-instigated Iranophobia project thwarted by Iran-Saudi détente: Lebanese MP

TEHRAN- A Lebanese parliamentarian has said the Israeli regime is the main loser as Iran and Saudi are restoring diplomatic ties, noting the “dream” of the Zionists was smashed by the reconciliation between Tehran and Riyadh.

Speaking with IRNA on Saturday, Hassan Fadlallah said Americans had long strived to depict Iran as an enemy of the Arab world and the Israeli regime as a friend and ally of Arabs.

Israel, he asserted, is the primary loser of the Tehran-Riyadh reunion since it profited by portraying itself as an ally of Arab nations against Iran.

On March 10, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish relations after years of estrangement.

The deal, brokered by China, was announced after four days of previously undisclosed talks in Beijing between top security officials from the two regional powers.

Tehran and Riyadh agreed to resume diplomatic relations and re-open embassies within two months, according to a statement issued by Iran, Saudi Arabia and China. "The agreement includes their affirmation of the respect for the sovereignty of states and the non-interference in internal affairs," it said.

Based on the agreement the two sides agreed to re-activate a 2001 security cooperation accord, as well as another earlier pact on trade, economy and investment.

“We witnessed Israel’s expression of grave concern and displeasure once the agreement was announced. Zionists also displayed their wrath over the matter publicly. This is while all those parties which favored peace and establishment of intimate relations between Iran and Arab states welcomed the development,” Fadlallah added.

The Lebanese lawmaker also described the reconciliation as a significant step, saying Beirut supports close relations between Tehran and Arab nations.

He went on to highlight, “The Israeli regime is a saboteur, enemy and seditionist among Arab countries. The Tehran-Riyadh détente has many impacts, above all at the political level, on the region.”

Tehran and Riyadh finalized the reconciliation agreement on March 10 following several days of intense discussions held in Beijing.

On April 6, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian met with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud for the first time in seven years, emphasizing the need to implement the China-brokered accord.

Now, Iran and Saudi Arabia feel that the agreement can help reduce tensions in West Asia.

Saudi Arabia suspended diplomatic relations in January 2016 when a group of Iranian protestors stormed its embassy in Tehran, enraged over the Saudi execution of famous Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr.