Shahdab fall short against Police at 2023 Asian Club Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN - Police Sports team’s efforts at the 2023 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship have reached great heights when they stole the limelight with stunning 3-2 (25-20, 22-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-12) win against Shahdab Yazd in the quarterfinals Pool F at Isa Bin Rashid Hall 1 on Friday.

The Iranian giants finished second in Pool F and will next go up against Pool E winners Suntory Sunbirds in the eagerly-anticipated semifinals, while Police face Jakarta Bhayangkara Presisi..

Petar Dirlic scored a team-high 26 points and team-mate Nikola Vasic added 17 points to the team’s tally. Amir Ghafour led Shahdab Yazd with 18 points including 17 attacks.