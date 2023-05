Shahdab fail to reach 2023 Asian Club Volleyball Championship final

TEHRAN – Shahdab Yazd of Iran lost to Suntory Sunbirds of Japan 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 34-32, 25-17) in the 2023 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship semifinals.

Shahdab will play Qatar’s Police in the third-placed match on Sunday and Jakarta Bhayangkara Presisi meet Suntory in the final.

The 23rd Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship started on May 14 in Manama, Bahrain and will run until May 21.

The champions will qualify for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.