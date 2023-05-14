Shahdab start 2023 Asian Club Volleyball Championship on high

TEHRAN – Shahdab Yazd of Iran swept past South Gas of Iraq in straight sets (25-22, 25-14, 25-18) in the 2023 Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship on Sunday.

Shahdab are scheduled to face Afghanistan’s Kam Air and Taiwanese Taichung Bank in Group B on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

“Iran as an Asian powerhouse team and one of the best Asian teams in the world has many fans, all of them have high expectations from any Iranian team in international events. All teams here are coming to this event with power and we cannot underestimate any opponents”, Shahdab coach Mohammadreza Tondravan said ahead of the match.

Teams from Bahrain, South Korea, Australia, and Indonesian are in Pool B.

Group C consists of Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, and Yemen and Kazakhstan, Qatar, Hong Kong, and Kuwait teams are drawn in Pool D.

The 23rd Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship started on May 14 in Manama, Bahrain and will run until May 21.

The champions will qualify for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.