Shahdab sweep Taichung Bank at 2023 Asian Club Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran’s Shahdab Yazd swept past Taiwanese Taichung Bank 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-20) in the 2023 Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship on Tuesday.

Shahdab started the campaign with a 3-0 win over South Gas of Iraq and also beat Afghanistan’s Kam Air 3-0 in Group B.

The Iranian team will play the second-placed Group D team in Pool F on Thursday.

The 23rd Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship started on May 14 in Manama, Bahrain and will run until May 21.

The champions will qualify for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.