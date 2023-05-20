A tangled web: Iran U23 football team management

TEHRAN – Once again the project failed. Iran football federation and National Olympic Committee (NOC) failed to introduce the new head coach for Iran U23 football team.

Last night, the media reported that Paykan coach Mojtaba Hosseini has accepted to take charge of the team but today they have reported that he has refused to lead the team.

Afshin Ghotbi, Mehdi Tartar, Mohammad Rabiei and Mohrram Navidkia have been shortlisted to lead the team so far but the federation and the NOC have not yet succeeded in choosing the head coach.

With four months remaining until the 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification, the team are in a confused state.

The competition will be held from Sept. 4 to 12 in Qatar.

The 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup will act as the AFC qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics men’s football tournament.

Iran U23 football team have not qualified for the Olympic Games since 1976.