Tehran to host Intl. stone expo next week

TEHRAN – The 13th International Iran Stone Exhibition is scheduled to be held at Shahr-e-Aftab Exhibition Center near the capital Tehran during May 29-June 2, according to the head of the Iran Stone Association.

Bahram Shakouri said that 110 Iranian companies along with counterparts from six different countries namely China, Russia, India, Italy, Turkey, and Greece are going to showcase their latest products and achievements in this exhibition, IRNA reported.

According to the official, this year’s exhibition will cover three main areas including mining machinery and equipment, consumables, and mineral processing.

EF/MA