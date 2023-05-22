TCCIMA offers Iran-Cuba-Venezuela economic co-op model

TEHRAN – Secretary General of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), in a meeting with Antonio Luis Carricarte Corona, president of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba (CC), and the country’s Ambassador to Tehran Alberto Gonzalez Casals, has offered a trilateral economic cooperation model for expanding ties with Cuba and Venezuela.

As reported by the TCCIMA portal, at the meeting Bahman Eshghi referred to the economic relations formed between Iran and Venezuela in recent years, and called for the creation of a trilateral market between Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba in order to form the foundation for the exchange and transfer of goods and financial transfers among the three sides.

Eshghi stated that the forward and continuous process of economic relations between the two countries of Iran and Cuba can be developed with the exchange of goods with third countries.

EF/MA

Photo: TCCIMA Secretary General Bahman Eshghi (L) meets with Cuban Chamber of Commerce President Antonio Luis Carricarte Corona (C), and Cuban Ambassador to Tehran Alberto Gonzalez Casals