Iran women volleyball to hold camp in Thailand

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s volleyball team will hold a six-day training camp in Bangkok, Thailand.

Iran head coach Fatemeh Rashidi said that Team Melli will travel to Thailand on June 10 and will hold a training camp in the country as part of preparation for the 2023 Asian Challenge Cup.

“We will play three friendly matches with Thai clubs. After our six-day camp, we will fly to Indonesia to participate at Asian Challenge Cup,” Rashidi said.

Iran volleyball team are drawn along with Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong in Pool B.

“We’ve previously played a representative from Hong Kong in the 2023 Asian Women’s Club Championship and I think we are the better team but Hong Kong are a difficult team,” she added.

The Asian Challenge Cup will be held in Gresik, East Java, Indonesia from June 18 to 25.