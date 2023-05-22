Iran eager to boost sports tourism, deputy minister says

TEHRAN –The Iranian government plans to develop sports tourism, the deputy sports minister has said.

Considering the country’s capacities in sports tourism and the importance of this branch of tourism, the development of this field is on the agenda, Seyyed Mohammad Puladgar explained on Monday.

As a country with four seasons, Iran is well positioned to host many sports events, which can be a turning point for its development, the official added.

The gorgeous beaches of southern Iranian islands such as Kish Island can be a hub for international sports tourism, but their potential has not been fully realized, he noted.

Sports events of various kinds and sizes attract tourists as participants or spectators and destinations try to add local flavors to them to distinguish themselves and provide authentic local experiences.

Mega sports events such as the Olympics and World Cups can be a catalyst for tourism development if successfully leveraged in terms of destination branding, infrastructure development, and other economic and social benefits.

ABU/AM