Iran police vow vengeance for killing of border guards

TEHRAN- The deputy police commander of Iran on Monday expressed the force’s will to exact revenge for the deaths of border guards in a terrorist incident in Pakistan’s southeast Sistan-Baluchestan Province.

Brigadier General Qasem Rezaei made the comments two days after five border guards lost their lives in battles with armed terrorists and anti-Islamic Revolution forces in Saravan County.

Rezaei gave a speech at the memorial service for the border guards in Zahedan, the provincial capital of Sistan-Baluchestan, in which he forewarned those who have been duped into joining the enemies that they “will definitely get a decisive and firm response wherever it is necessary.”

He said, “Police forces are more resolute today, and you will hear reports of the retaliation in the near future.”

The deputy police commander further stressed that such instances will not sever ties between Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, since the three countries have long-standing ties.

He stated, “Pakistan has sent a message, indicating it would deal firmly with the terrorist attack’s perpetrators and that it is the last message.”