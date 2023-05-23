Strong as 'Pohon Kayu Ulin'

TEHRAN- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who is on a two-day official visit to Jakarta, planted a sapling with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Tuesday as a sign of peace and friendship between Tehran and Jakarta after receiving a 21-gun salute.

Discovered in 1993 in Indonesia, Pohon Kayu Ulin is regarded as one of the largest plants in the country. It is canopy tree species with erect or spreading branches and extremely durable and decay-resistant wood. There are reports that estimate the tree can live 1,000 years and its diameter can reach to 2.5 meters.

Raisi arrived in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, at the head of a high-ranking politico-economic delegation. The goal of the visit is to improve Iran’s ties with Asian nations in both political and commercial spheres.

He was warmly and officially welcomed by President Widodo shortly after his arrival.

Following the event, top officials from the two nations had consultations at the Merdeka Palace.

Preferential trade agreements (PTA) and other significant documents for cooperation in several industries were signed by the two parties.

Raisi’s state visit to Jakarta represents a watershed moment in bilateral ties, ushering in a new chapter in the two nations’ relationship.

The signing of several documents for bilateral cooperation in many industries, according to the Iranian president, reinforces both parties’ commitment to advancing relations in all spheres.

In the presence of Raisi and Widodo, senior officials from Iran and Indonesia inked 11 documents and agreements to strengthen cooperation in preferential trade, cancellation of visa, cultural exchanges, supervision over the pharmaceutical products, science and technology as well as oil and gas.

The two nations are now engaged in extensive bilateral, regional, and international negotiations to improve collaboration in a variety of areas, including politics and economy, commerce, energy, science and technology, culture, parliamentary, and security.

In the midst of heightened global geopolitical tensions, Tehran and Jakarta both strive to improve their political and economic relationship.

Raisi’s visit to Indonesia, which has a Muslim majority, is anticipated to strengthen bilateral ties as Tehran looks for alternatives to the U.S.-led dominance of the world affairs and foster further cooperation after the two countries wrapped up talks on the Indonesia-Iran Preferential Trade Agreement this month.

Iran and Indonesia agree to trade in national currencies

In a joint press conference, Iran’s president announced that Iran and Indonesia agreed to trade in local currencies in a bid to counteract the dominance of the dollar.

Raisi emphasized Tehran’s steadfast commitment to strengthen ties with Muslim countries and its neighbors while maintaining that onerous sanctions and pressure had failed to impede Iran’s advancement.

He continued by saying that despite pressure and oppressive sanctions, Iranian youths have made significant breakthrough in science and technology as well as the development of the country’s economy.

“Sanctions and threats are unable to thwart Iran,” the president added.

Raisi reaffirmed Iran’s foreign policy of strengthening ties with powerful Muslim and neighboring states, saying, “The expansion of ties with Indonesia, as one of the most important and influential countries in Asia and the world, and a member of important regional and international organizations, is very important for Iran.”

He added that Iran and Indonesia have different potential for deepening relations and expressed confidence that his visit to Jakarta will lead to positive results for relations between the two big Muslim nations regionally and globally.

Additionally, Raisi stressed that “over the past 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have always had good interactions in various political, economic, trade, regional and international fields.”

He continued by saying that Tehran and Jakarta share common position on major regional and international issues, including Palestine and Afghanistan.

Raisi declared that “until al-Quds is liberated, the two countries are committed to upholding the rights of the Palestinian people.”

The president emphasized the need to build an inclusive government in Afghanistan that works to restore the rights of the Afghan people and includes all ethnic and religious groups.

Raisi noted that the U.S. embroilment in Afghanistan after two decades ended in total fiasco and resulted in destruction and death in the country.

The Iranian president highlighted that Iran and Indonesia are committed to fighting unilateralism in regional and international affairs.

Prior to leaving Tehran at Mehrabad Airport on Monday, Raisi said Iran and Indonesia support long-term peace and security in the region and both countries are united against unilateralism.

“Indonesia is an important country in Southeast Asia and has a significant position in regional and international developments,” Raisi told reporters.