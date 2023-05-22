Raisi insists on strengthening ties with Muslim, neighboring nations

TEHRAN- President Ebrahim Raisi has said that his administration is taking more proactive steps to enhance relations with Muslim nations and neighbors.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Raisi said Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, stressed the importance of Iran’s international ties in his recent remarks.

“Although relations with the target countries have expanded significantly in less than two years, they can still improve beyond the current level given the existing capacities,” the president noted.

Speaking with a group of Foreign Ministry officials and ambassadors to other countries in Tehran on Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei warned of adversaries’ efforts to sour ties between Iran and its neighbors.

Based on the remarks made by Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran has broad boundaries with its neighbors and the government’s strategy for successful communication with the neighboring countries is of utmost importance.

In other parts of his speech, President Raisi praised the Iranian Navy’s 86th flotilla of warships for completing its task after traveling across the globe in an “honorable and proud” manner.

The president pointed out that the mission depicted “the strength and power of the Navy and the Armed Forces of Iran,” which, he said, “deserves appreciation.”