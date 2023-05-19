Raisi sternly warns Taliban over water rights

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi has warned the Taliban over violating Iran’s water rights, urging them to respect the relevant treaties regulating the use of shared waters.

Speaking during a trip to the drought-stricken province of Sistan-Baluchistan, Raisi said, “I want to tell the rulers of Afghanistan not to consider my words as normal, but to take them very seriously; I warn the officials and rulers of Afghanistan to give the rights of the people and the region of Sistan and Baluchistan immediately.”

Referring to some published claims that the dam built on Helmand does not have much water or that part of it is sediments, he stated, “Our experts should be given permission to investigate this issue as soon as possible, if our experts confirm this, very well, there is no problem; we have no dispute about the lack of water, but if there is water, this right should be given to the people of Sistan and Baluchistan and we will not allow the rights of the people to be lost in any way.”

Raisi emphasized, “They should know that the government is determined to protect the rights of the people in all matters. This is the right of the people of the province and we follow it. We will take the rights of the people of our country at all border points of the country and not only here. Water is the main issue of today's world and we will not allow this right of the Iranian people to be lost by any country.”

Emphasizing again that his words and warning should be taken seriously, President Raisi said, “Take these words very seriously and don't complain later that we were not told or we thought it would be possible with political speech and the passage of time. No, the passage of time will not solve this issue. Of course, our representative in Afghanistan and the governor-general of Sistan and Baluchistan are also pursuing this matter through dialogue and diplomacy, but I urge the rulers of Afghanistan to take this very seriously and act quickly so that the people of Sistan and Baluchistan get their rights.”