Manicone likely to be named as Team Melli assistant

TEHRAN – Iran football federation has reportedly reached an agreement with Italian coach Antonio Manicone.

The 56-year-old coach has most recently worked as assistant coach in French football club Bordeaux.

Several Iranian coaches had been previously named as Amir Ghalenoei assistant and the federation had said a foreign coach would be added to the coaching staff.

Iranian media reports suggest that the Federation has reached an agreement with Manicone.

Manicone, who has played in Italian teams Inter, Palermo, Genoa and Perugia, started his coaching career in Inter in 2004 and has also worked as assistant in Lazio, Switzerland national football team and Bordeaux.

Iran will participate in the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup as part of preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.