Iran win silver at 2023 WSPS World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s Masoumeh Khodabakhshi and Mohammadreza Amini claimed a silver at the R11 - Mixed Team 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 in the 2023 World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) World Cup on Friday.

The Iranian team lost to Seungwoo Park and Younmi Kim from South Korea in the final match.

The bronze medal went to Andrea Liverani and Pamela Novaglio of Italy after defeating Brazil.

As many as 226 shooters from 41 nations are fighting out for the top places and quotas in Changwon, South Korea.

The competition serves as qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.