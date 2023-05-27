Iran beach soccer into ANOC World Games 2023

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Japan 4-3 Friday night and sealed qualification for the 2023 World Beach Games.

Moslem Mesigar were on target two times and Mohammad Moradi and Mohammadali Mokhtari scored a goal each for Team Melli.

Takuya Akaguma scored twice and Takaaki Oba netted one goal for Japan.

Iran will face the UAE in the final match on Saturday.

The 2023 World Beach Games, officially known as the 2023 ANOC World Beach Games and colloquially as Bali 2023, will be held in Bali, Indonesia from Aug. 5 to 12.