Hezbollah’s maneuver: Resistance’s heroes ready to cross into occupied Galilee

BEIRUT - 23 years since Lebanon’s emerged victorious over the usurper occupation entity, the resistance increases in brilliance, strength, and influence, while the brutal temporary enemy descends, weakens, and erodes.

On this glorious occasion, Hezbollah has organized a symbolic military maneuver in which it displays a small part of its military capabilities and its full and serious readiness for any imminent confrontation with the occupiers.

Many messages have been released by the resistance in this distinguished event: Despite all reckless and hostile attempts to weaken it, it only gets brighter and stronger.

In terms of organization, the event, entitled “We Will Cross”, has been highly and uniquely well-organized in terms of media and logistics.

The resistance wanted to send a message that recent rapprochements and reconciliations do not mean the end of the war with the enemy, but rather give the resistance a greater motive to remove the usurper regime.

Three operations, all of which have been displayed by the resistance’s heroes, have been “crossing” operations within a period that did not exceed 5 minutes: a capture operation, an operation to break into a settlement, and an operation to breach the made-up wall.

At the entrance to the military camp is a picture of the founder of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini (R), and a quote: “Israel is a cancerous gland that must be eradicated from existence.” The sincere sons of Imam Khomeini are loyal to his righteous approach to confronting all sorts of vicious hegemony. Thanks to him, victory has been achieved and resistance has been strengthened.

Then the media persons have been greeted by a musical band beautifully playing the melodies of the resistance, and Hezbollah’s military ambulance forces fully equipped to support the resistance front.

Ideologically, the camp’s name is “Baqiyat Allah Camp” (alluding to the 12th Shiite awaited Imam), which reflects an ideological dimension that the enemy has repeatedly failed to comprehend. God’s men are loyal to their faith. They are patient, committed, and determined. Their sacred project is linked to the promised savior, who will put an end to all forms of arrogance, oppression, and domination, and requires them to copiously prepare for the near future, as stipulated in the Qur’anic verse, “And prepare for them whatever power and whatever garrisoned horses you can, to spread awe thereby into the hearts of the enemy of Allah.” -Surah Al-Anfal – 60

From the entrance to the camp down towards the maneuvering yard, military vehicles lined up on the left with anti-tank missiles, rocket launchers of various sizes and ranges, and a huge 130-field cannon on a locally-manufactured truck.

Besides, soldiers and the “Radwan Unit”, the elite force of Hezbollah, have been distributed all over the place and behind the oak trees with their distinctive equipment and uniforms.

For its part, the Hebrew media have commented on the maneuver, emphasizing the sincerity of the resistance in its readiness and determination to fight with an exceptional performance that the enemy might not expect. The comments have mainly focused on the fact that the wall built by the enemy would not protect it from the resistance; analysts have called for taking this issue very seriously.

Sunday’s event has been welcomed by the majority of the media. Since 2005, followed by the July war, and then the brutal war on Syria, the resistance stopped organizing any military shows without the resistance opening the way for Western and Arab media to cover its military activities.

From the former Zionist regime’s “Bir Kalab” military position, in which the enemy and its treacherous collaborators used to aggressively bomb the villages of the south and attacked their inhabitants, the heroes of the resistance have reminded all the free people of the world that they are capable of attenuating and defeating global arrogance and that they are fully prepared to cross into the occupied Palestinian Galilee and blow up the artificial borders with occupied Palestine.

Thus, the resistance is at the peak of its power, capable of attacking, surprising and deterring. The resistance is capable of curbing the enemy and protecting the land. Of course, what the resistance has revealed is a symbolic display of its capabilities, which confirms that it is capable of destroying what remains of its so-called “Iron Dome”, which Hezbollah’s resistance fighters call “The Cartoon Dome.”