Terrorist team linked to Israel busted in northwest Iran

TEHRAN - According to a Judiciary official in Iran, 14 members of a “terrorist team” connected to Israel have been detained in West Azerbaijan Province, northwest Iran.

Based on the official’s information, the terrorists were trying to identify and then assassinate certain individuals.

“14 members linked to Israel have been arrested as they were seeking to identify and assassinate various individuals,” the official stated.

The Ministry of Intelligence said last week that it had taken down a network connected to a foreign intelligence service.

The ministry stated that the network monitored individuals who had access to sensitive material or were in charge of various positions in the nation’s sensitive organizations.