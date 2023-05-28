Zionists experience daily hits, IRGC general says

TEHRAN – In a speech at a military event on Saturday, a senior IRGC commander asserted that the Zionist regime’s malicious actions against Iran are met with retaliation on a daily basis.

Brigadier General Abbas Nilforooshan, the IRGC deputy commander for operations, said the Islamic Republic will never permit the conflicts with its adversaries to go unanswered.

“You may ask the Zionist regime how it has received responses for its last year’s mischievous acts, and continues to get responses on a daily basis,” he noted.

The general further urged Western nations not to repeat previous mistakes and to avoid relying on the terrorist Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), which is a lost cause.

Additionally, he emphasized the U.S. government’s declining influence in both internal and global affairs, stating that the U.S. is dealing with serious issues both at home and abroad.

“The U.S. is in the final stages of hegemony of power,” the general pointed out.

In comments made earlier in May, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri cautioned that if the Europeans and other allies of America do not rid themselves of blind support for Washington, they will go down with the U.S., which has been caught in a downward spiral in the new world order.

Back in 2018, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, emphasized the declining influence of the U.S. government in every area of power.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Washington has even discredited “liberal democracy,” which is regarded as the cornerstone of Western civilization.

Based on a confidential document, the entire U.S. intelligence community has desperately acknowledged Washington’s waning influence in the world whereas other powers including Iran, China, and Russia are filling the void.

The Tehran Times has gained access to a confidential document signifying that more than 1000 hours of technical assessments are being spent and over 10 drafts being prepared for its final composition.

It is worth saying that the Defense Intelligence Enterprise (DIE) issued a confidential document indicating that the U.S. is on a losing streak in the era of Great Power Competition (GPC).

As the growing China and revisionist Russia threaten major components of the post-Cold War international security and economic environment, the United States confronts a new era of great power competition.

In an endeavor to forge their own spheres of influence and visions for the global order, the two nations pursue different policies.

While the U.S. has the largest expenditure on military in the world it has a debilitating record in clinching strategic objectives. Furthermore, the Americans are used to crushing countries that encountered serious challenges. What about the superpowers? The answer is absolutely negative.

According to the document, the U.S. strategic failures are derived from kowtowing to the “policy driven intelligence” instead of the “intelligence driven operation.”

Notwithstanding its sizable number of military expenditures, the U.S. intelligence community flies blind because it keeps feeding false food to the legislators and policy-makers regardless of its value and veracity.