Iran developing new hypersonic missiles in face of possible war with Israel: commander

TEHRAN- The IRGC deputy commander for operations has said that there are plans to produce new domestic hypersonic missiles that will exact “heavy costs” on Israel in case of a misadventure by the Zionist regime, Tasnim reported on Sunday.

Brigadier General Abbas Nilforooshan said the Fattah hypersonic missile that was unveiled in June can maneuver at a speed of Mach 14 to 15 and has been designed to destroy the anti-missile systems of the Zionist regime.

Fattah and other new hypersonic missile types in development would impose significant expenses on the Israeli regime in case of a war, he said, adding that the time has come for the Zionist regime’s present anti-missile systems to be retired.

“I’m telling you with confidence that the Zionist regime’s missile defense systems are obsolete in confrontation with this missile, Fattah,” he added.

The general further said that following the unveiling of Fattah, the Zionists claimed to have an anti-hypersonic missile system, but this was a “sheer bluff and psychological operation.”

The warhead of the missile includes a spherical engine that runs on solid fuel and has a moveable nozzle that allows the missile to move in all directions.

The Iranian missile is capable of penetrating all air defense missile systems and destroying the enemy’s anti-missile defense systems.

Iran has limited the range of its missiles

Iran has limited the range of its missiles to 2,000 kilometers on orders from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in accordance with the country’s operational doctrines and in light of the threats.

He did, however, point out that Iran has no trouble improving the range of its missiles in terms of technology.

The general stated that the nation is now trying to increase the capabilities and quality of missiles with a range of 2,000 kilometers.