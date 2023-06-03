Ruhollah Khomeini: Imam of transformation

TEHRAN – Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, as the founder of the Islamic Revolution and innovator of a school of thought, has crossed geographical boundaries and become an important discourse in the world.

June 4 coincides with the 34th anniversary of the demise of Ayatollah Khomeini [known as Imam Khomeini in Iran]. He is known to many global figures and enjoys different characteristics that differentiate him from other world leaders. His difference from the others can be seen in the interpretation of his stances and views in the speeches of the world's great figures.

Imam Khomeini’s school of thought has become an important discourse. The revolution founded by him has not been limited to Iran and its effects can be seen in the region and other parts of the world.

The contemporary history of Iran has seen various political figures and currents that each of them has somehow claimed the approach of transformation and reform in the Iranian society. However, among these political figures, the victory of the Islamic Revolution Iran was achieved under the leadership of Imam Khomeini, and his transformational approach played a major role in this issue.

Republicanism and Islamism in the idea of Imam Khomeini as the two main pillars of the Islamic Republic establishment, played an essential role in transforming the foundations and administrational system of the country.

In this regard, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in one of his speeches on the occasion of the demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini on Jun 3, 2020 said, “By nature, Imam was a person who advocated and who brought about transformation. As for bringing about transformation, his role was not confined to being a mere teacher and instructor, rather he played the role of a commander active on the field and leading in the true sense of the word. He brought about the greatest transformations in his era which covered numerous areas and fields.”

Transformation in the concept of political Islam is the first component that we should pay attention to in the transformational view of Imam Khomeini.

With the spread of Imam Khomeini's viewpoints on the concept of Islam in the world, we witnessed that the regional countries started to rise against oppression, tyranny and colonialism.

Republicanism or the maximum participation of the people in decision-making through ballot boxes is the second pillar of the transformation in Imam Khomeini's point of view.

From the very beginning of his uprising, Imam believed in the ability of Islamic society to meet its needs and move on the path of excellence. He also believed that if the society has freedom and independence and is freed from internal tyranny and foreign colonialism, the society would be full of creativity and innovation. This belief was the innovative idea of Imam to design the future of Iran's Islamic government and society.

Undoubtedly, the Islamic world faced change and transformation from the day after the victory of the Islamic Revolution under the leadership of Imam Khomeini and its influence. After the victory of the Islamic Revolution, we saw an increase in Islamic movements in the region.

Imam Khomeini’s strategy in forming Islamic government brought valuable and rich experiences to Islamic movements.

The Islamic Revolution in Iran was the first successful and victorious experience of its kind, which was able to realize the goals and ideals of Islamic uprisings in Iran for the first time.

“This was how he began his movement which resulted in bringing about a transformation at national level. He transformed the Iranian nation, in the true sense of the word, whether during the time of revolutionary activities or after the victory of the Revolution,” Ayatollah Khamenei said on Jun 3, 2020.

Many believe that the Imam’s viewpoints, which made his political movement effective, united all Muslims in their cultural and political struggles against the East and the West.

“So, Imam was the Imam of transformation… We should learn a lesson from Imam. Every living and dynamic society needs transformation. Today, we need transformation in different areas,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the same date.