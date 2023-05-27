Cultural heritage photo festival underway in eastern Iran

TEHRAN – South Khorasan is hosting a photo festival dedicated to the cultural heritage of the eastern province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Some 64 photographers from across the country have participated in the festival, which will run until Monday, Hadi Shahverdi explained on Saturday.

The festival aims at promoting the region as a tourist destination as well as introducing its tourist attractions, historical sites, and natural sights, the official added.

Located in eastern Iran, South Khorasan is home to many historical and natural attractions, such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert.

The province is also known for its famous rugs, as well as its saffron and barberry, which are produced in almost all parts of the province.

