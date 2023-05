Iran runners-up at ANOC World Beach Games Asian Qualifier

TEHRAN – Iran finished second in the ANOC World Beach Games Asian Qualifier, hosted by Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Team Melli lost to the UAE 4-2 in the final match Saturday night.

Amirhossein Akbari and Seyed Mehdi Mirjalili were on target for Iran.

Iran have previously advanced to the 2023 World Beach Games, officially known as the 2023 ANOC World Beach Games.

Japan also defeated Saudi Arabia 6-3 to finish in third place.