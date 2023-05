TEHRAN – Iranian long jumper Zahra Bornaki died on Saturday after she fell off the fourth floor of a building in Damghan, Semnan province.

The 33-year-old athlete died at the Kosar Hospital in Damghan.

Bornaki won a silver medal in the long jump discipline in the 2018 Asian Para Games.

Tehran Times offers its heartfelt condolence to her bereaved family.