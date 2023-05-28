Strategic council on mining sector transformation holds 1st meeting

TEHRAN – The first meeting of the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry’s strategic council for mining sector transformation was held on Sunday, IRNA reported.

Chaired by Mehdi Niazi, the acting minister of industry, mining and trade, the meeting was attended by senior managers of private and public entities active in the mining sector.

Deputy Industry Minister for Mining Sector Reza Mohtashamipour, Head of Geological Survey and Mineral Exploration of Iran Alireza Shahidi, Head of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation (IMIDRO) Amir Khoramishad, Senior Advisor to the Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Vajihollah Jafari, Head of the Iranian Mining Engineering Organization Reza Bastami and Head of the Iranian Mining House Mohammadreza Behraman were among the attendees of the mentioned meeting.

According to Niazi, the main goals of forming the council include policy-making in the mining sector, determining the strategies needed to promote the role of mining in the national economy, completing the missing links of mining activities, developing land exploration, developing mining infrastructure, defining, guiding and monitoring large-scale and national projects of the mining industry and revision of regulations and laws in the mining sector.

